DMK bats for sitting MLAs in Dindigul

Dindigul

12 March 2021 19:38 IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which released the list of candidates contesting in the Assembly election, has given tickets to their sitting MLAs in the district.

Senior MLA and DMK deputy general secretary I. Periasami has been again given the ticket to contest from Athur Assembly constituency. Born in 1953, Mr Periasami has been the face of the DMK here since 1989 as the elected representative. He has been a MLA since 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011 and until now. During the DMK regime, he was a minister in M. Karunanidhi's cabinet.

In Oddanchatram, sitting MLA R Chakrapani is the candidate. He was the party whip in 2006.

The Palani Assembly constituency has been given to I. P. Senthil Kumar, son of Mr Periasami. A post-graduate and with a degree in law, Mr Senthil has served in the youth wing of the party and currently, he is the east district secretary of the DMK.

Sitting MLA M. A. Andi Ambalam will be trying his luck again from the Natham Assembly constituency, while S. Gandhirajan is the candidate from Vedasandur segment. Since 1991, Mr Gandhirajan was in the AIADMK. He was the Deputy Speaker in the Legislative Assembly in 1993-96. He joined the DMK in 2006. Though, he contested the Lok Sabha election in 2014, he lost.

The DMK has given the Dindigul Assembly to CPI (M) and Nilakottai to another ally, the party members said.