DMK bags Tirunelveli Corporation with resounding victory

TIRUNELVELI

Winning 44 out of 55 wards of Tirunelveli Corporation, the DMK has bagged the mayoral post of this town after a gap of 11 years.

After A.L. Subramanian of the DMK was the Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation between 2006 and 2011, the ruling party has won the coveted post in style as most of its candidates have recorded resounding victory in the battle of ballots with attractive margins.

The DMK (44) and its allies – Congress -3, MDMK – 1, Indian Union Muslim League – 1 and CPI (M) – 1 - have won 50 of the 55 wards while the AIADMK has bagged four seats though it had fielded candidates in 54 wards. The DMK which had fielded its candidates in 47 wards have won 45 seats.

Former Deputy Mayor P. Jeganathan alias Ganesan of AIADMK got elected from ward 30. He was tipped to be the mayoral candidate if the AIADMK manages to win majority of the wards. However, the poll results have dashed the Opposition party’s hopes.

Mr. Jeganathan’s elder brother and former chairman of Thatchanallur zone P. Subramanian of DMK has won the battle of ballots in ward 3 of Tirunelveli Corporation. He is likely to vie with other prominent DMK councilors like K. Raju of ward 1, Gogula Vaani of ward 12, Maheshwari of ward 17 and Karuppasamy Kottaiyappan of ward 54 for the post of either Mayor or Deputy Mayor.

Tirunelveli city district Congress president Sankarapandian’s wife Anuradha got elected to the Corporation council from ward 33 in the Palayamkottai Zone. With this, the Congress candidates, who had been fielded in three wards, have won all the seats.

Interestingly, independent candidate Shafi Amir Fath has been elected to the Corporation council from ward 47 to become the only independent candidate to taste success.

Though Tirunelveli zone of the Corporation, that elected State BJP vice-president Nainar Nagenthran in the Assembly election held on last May, was expected to back at least a couple of councilors of the national party, the party came with the blank in this zone.

In the election for the municipalities and the town panchayats also, the DMK has fared well by winning 16 of the 17 town panchayats and 2 of the 3 municipalities. The third municipality – Kalakkad – is also likely to be snatched away by the ruling party with the support of the independents.

Barring the Thisaiyanvilai town panchayat, the DMK and its allies have registered their supremacy in the municipalities and the town panchayats also.

The DMK has won the Vickramasingapuram and the Ambasamudram municipalities, both falling under the Ambasamudram Assembly constituency. Interestingly, the AIADMK’s Esakki Subaya had been elected to the Assembly from this segment just nine months ago and the DMK has made a comeback in this constituency by winning 27 of the 42 wards in these urban civic bodies.

It is an unforgettable election for the BJP as fourteen of its candidates fielded in Vickramasingapuram and Ambasamudram municipalities forfeited their deposit.

Independent candidates proved their might in the Kalakkad municipality as they won 11 of the 27 wards in the maiden election held for this erstwhile town panchayat. Since the DMK has bagged 10 seats and the AIADMK had to content with only 6 wards, the ruling party is expected to “get” the support of the independents to snatch the chairman post.

Of the 17 town panchayats in the district, the DMK-led combine has won 16 town panchayats except the Thisaiyanvilai town panchayat where the AIADMK is still a force to reckon with. By winning 9 of the 18 wards in this town panchayat, the AIADMK, with the support of the 3 independents or the lone BJP or a DMDK councilor, is expected to capture the chairman post. The DMK has won only 2 wards while its ally Congress too bagged as many seats in this urban civic body that witnessed intense campaigning.

As AIADMK’s Usha and BJP’s Munivel polled 266 votes each in ward 4 of Panagudi town panchayat, the officials used lot to select the winner that went in favour of the latter.

Tirunelveli Corporation: Total number of wards – 55. DMK - 45; AIADMK - 4; Congress - 3; MDMK – 1; IUML – 1; CPI (M) – 1.

Vickramasingapuram municipality: Total number of wards – 21; DMK - 13; Independents – 4; AIADMK - 3; Congress – 1.

Ambasamudram municipality: Total number of wards – 21; DMK – 14; AIADMK – 3; Independents – 2; MDMK – 1; Congress – 1.

Kalakkad Municipality: Total of wards - 27; Independents – 11; DMK - 10; AIADMK – 6.

Municipality wards: Total number of wards – 69; DMK – 37; Independents – 17; AIADMK – 12; Congress – 2 and MDMK – 1.

Town panchayats – 17; Total number of wards – 282; DMK – 152; Independents – 57; AIADMK – 45; Congress – 9; Unopposed – 9; BJP – 6; CPI (M) – 3; DMDK – 1.