DMK area secretary murdered

THOOTHUKUDI

The Thaalamuthu Nagar police have arrested 2 persons for allegedly murdering a tailor, who is also Thaalamuthu Nagar area secretary of the DMK, on Thursday night.

Police said tailor V. Kannan, 49, of Balathandayutham Nagar, was hacked to death by three armed persons when he was in his shop on Thaalamuthu Nagar Main Road.

During investigation, police found that Kannan had developed prior enmity with T. Jayendran, M. Ramesh Kannan and another person, all from Balathandayutham Nagar after he censured the trio for riding the bike at high speed via busy streets of their area recently.

When the trio intercepted the autorickshaw in which Kannan’s daughter was returning home from the school on Thursday along with other students and threatened the auto driver Manikandan, Kannan asked the auto driver to file a complaint with Thaalamuthu Nagar police against the trouble-makers.

As Mr. Manikandan filed a complaint, the gang allegedly hacked Kannan to death, the police investigations suggested.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar visited the spot and sent the body to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital in the night.

Condemning the murder and demanding the arrest of the criminals involved in the murder, traders of Thaalamuthu Nagar blocked vehicular traffic on the main road on Friday. The agitation was withdrawn after they were informed that 2 of the 3 assailants had been arrested. The hunt is on to nab the third accused.