DMK and power cuts are inseparable, says Natham Viswanathan

DINDIGUL

Power cuts and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are inseparable, said AIADMK MLA Natham R Viswanathan here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, after opening the MLA's office at Natham, the Assembly constituency from where he was elected, he said that he had been a minister for electricity for seven years during the AIADMK regime in the past.

"I never knew that squirrels were responsible for the frequent power interruptions these days in many parts of the State...," he added.

He alleged that the Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji's inexperience and poor understanding of the real issue had resulted in unannounced power cuts. The AIADMK, while in power, had bagged awards as a State with surplus power. Many companies, including MNCs, had been attracted to Tamil Nadu.

However, even before the government could start functioning, the power cuts had irked the people, Mr Viswanathan said and added that this was just the beginning and that bad days were waiting at the doorsteps.

He also said that whenever the DMK came to power, maintenance of law and order was a challenge. This has also started now in the State, he charged. While the DMK during the electioneering made promises, the Governor's address at the Assembly had nothing tangible about the objectives of the government. The stoic silence on the NEET showed their disregard for students.

To a query, he said that the people had not voted out the AIADMK. "Some strategies went wrong for the party in the election," he admitted, but did not elaborate. However, he said that the people cannot be deceived as they would be closely watching the moves of the government and the AIADMK would play its role as an Opposition in a constructive manner, he stressed.