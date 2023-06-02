June 02, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

It was an unusual happening as the DMK and BJP functionaries came together and jointly laid a siege to the office of a woman panchayat president of Sankarapuram (whose husband is the Congress MLA) near Karaikudi on Friday.

Apart from the officials and the police, political parties in the vicinity were also shocked to see the DMK and BJP joining hands together to condemn the woman panchayat president Devi.

Sources at the Sankarapuram panchayat said that vice-president Pandiarajan, who is also the Sivaganga district DMK student wing deputy coordinator, had been allegedly accusing the president Ms Devi of not doing anything in a tangible manner for the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panchayat president however, told media persons that she took over only in February. Since then, a majority of the councillors have been obstructing the smooth conduct of the meetings. “Today, the DMK functionary Pandiarajan had joined hands with the BJP ex-MLA Chozhan CT Palaniswami and staged agitation. This is highly condemnable”, she said and added that she would write to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister about the activities of the vice-president and seek proper action.

Meanwhile, senior officials pacified the agitators and informed them about a peace committee meeting scheduled on June 6 at the office of the Tahsildar following which they dispersed.

The agitators told reporters that they had submitted a detailed report to the Sivaganga District Collector about the panchayat president and sought action. However, till now there has not been any inquiry. Hence, to draw the attention of the district administration, they held the demonstration in which the BJP functionaries also joined, they clarified.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.