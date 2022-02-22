DMK, allies win five municipalities in Tenkasi district

Shencottai municipal chairmanship may go to the AIADMK

Shencottai municipal chairmanship may go to the AIADMK

TENKASI

Barring Shencottai municipality, the DMK and its allies won all municipalities in and most of the town panchayats in the district.

In the six municipalities — Sankarankovil, Puliyangudi, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Shencottai and Surandai — the ruling DMK won 65 seats, the AIADMK 40, the Congress 19 and the BJP 12. The IUML registered victory in nine wards and the MDMK in 4 wards. The SDPI and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi won two seats each.

While Independents won 22 wards, the CPI, DMDK, Samaththuva Makkal Katchi, AMMK and the Puthiya Thamizhagam bagged one seat each.

In Sankarankovil municipality having 30 wards, the AIADMK bagged 12 wards and the DMK with nine wards is trying to capture the chairmanship with the help of the Congress, MDMK, SDPI and five Independents.

In 33-ward Puliyangudi municipality, the DMK emerged victorious in 14 wards and the IUML in three wards, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi in two wards and the Congress, MDMK and the CPI in one ward each.

In Tenkasi municipality, the DMK bagged 11 out of the 33 wards, while Congress won five seats. Since the MDMK and the IUML won one seat each, this municipality chairmanship will also go in favour of the DMK. The BJP bagged five seats.

Though the DMK can get the chairmanship in Kadayanallur municipality with its victory in 15 of the 33 wards and the victory of the IUML in five wards, the AIADMK will get this post in Shencottai municipality with the support of the BJP. Of the 24 wards in Shencottai municipality, the AIADMK bagged 10 seats and the BJP three seats. The DMK won only seven seats and the Congress two seats. Independents have bagged two wards.

“Though the AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP for these polls, their relationship is still intact. Hence, the AIADMK did not field candidates in the wards of Shencottai municipality where the BJP contested. Hence, the BJP that treated the DMK as ‘common enemy’ now supports the AIADMK for the chairmanship,” admitted a BJP functionary.

A majority of Surandai municipality’s 27 wards were shared by the Congress and the DMK, which bagged 10 and 9 seats respectively. The AIADMK won six seats, and the DMDK and independent won one each.

Of the 260 wards in 17 town panchayats, the DMK won 117 wards while the Congress bagged nine wards. The BJP and the MDMK won four wards each and the AMMK five seats. The CPI, the CPI (M) and the DMDK won two wards each. Independents bagged 58 wards and became the deciding factor in the indirect election for the chairmanship in Alangulam town panchayat.