DMK, allies stage demo against Centre’s policies, farm laws

DMK, Congress and the MDMK cadre on Monday staged demonstration in various parts of the southern districts in protest against the Central government’s farm laws, fuel price hike and monetisation of government assets.

Led by Palayamkottai MLA and DMK’s Tirunelveli District secretary M. Abdul Wahab, the party cadre hoisted black flag near the party office here and raised slogans against the Centre’s farm laws and other “anti-people policies,” which had resulted in unprecedented inflation and unemployment.

They said besides withdrawing the farm laws, the Union government should take positive steps to control the fuel price hike. The ongoing “outright sale of public sector undertakings and the Centre’s assets” to private firms should be stopped immediately.

The Narendra Modi-led Union Government’s failure to control phenomenally rising prices of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, had hit the people from all walks of life hard and indirectly jacked up the prices of other essential commodities, they said.

Similar agitations were organised in various parts of Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts also.