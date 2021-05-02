DMK alliance sweeps six seats in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance swept six out of seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district when counting of votes was taken up on Sunday.

All four sitting MLAS of the DMK -- K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, A.R.R. Seenivasan, and S. Thangapandian -- retained their respective constituencies. Two other seats – Sivakasi and Sattur went to its allies Congress and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

However, the AIADMK that had won three seats in 2016 had to be contended with winning only one seat after its candidate, E.M. Manraj defeated the deceased Congress candidate, P.S.W. Madhava Rao in Srivilliputtur Assembly Constituency.

Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who switched his seat from Sivakasi to Rajapalayam, went down in defeat to sitting MLA Mr. Thangapandian, who has now won the seat twice in three attempts.

However, the other Congress candidate, G. Ashokan, pulled off a significant victory in Sivakasi Assembly constituency against the AIADMK candidate, Lakshmi Ganesan. Though he trailed in the first few rounds, he managed to snatch the seat that was held twice by Mr. Bhalaji. The DMK alliance is winning this seat after 1996 when its ally Tamil Manila Congress candidate R. Chokkar emerged victorious in 1996.

MDMK district secretary A.R.R. Raghuraman, who contested on DMK symbol in Sattur Assembly constituency, won the seat comfortably in a real triangular contest in the district. He defeated R.K. Ravichandran of AIADMK and younger brother of former Assembly Speaker, K. Kalimuthu, by a margin of 11,179 votes.

The lone Bharatiya Janata Party candidate of the district, G. Pandurangan who contested from Virudhunagar Assembly constituency lost to sitting MLA, Mr. Seenivasan.