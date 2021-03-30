DMK, AIADMK commit crime by paying cash for votes: Kamal Hassan

MNM president Kamal Haasan campaigns at Avaniapuram in Madurai on Tuesday.

30 March 2021 20:20 IST

Madurai

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are committing a crime by paying ₹ 5,000 as cash-for-votes, to obtain the rights to control the life of voters, alleged Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Hassan.

Addressing a public campaign meeting at Avaniapuram here on Tuesday evening, Mr. Hassan said that people must understand that receiving money from the Dravidian parties as a bribe to vote for those parties, will not alleviate their poverty. "But, MNM is a party that is going to revolutionise Tamil Nadu politics," he said.

He said that the main aim of all the candidates of MNM was to serve the public. All the candidates of MNM are from various professions and are not dependent on politics for their livelihood. "I am also one among them. For the past 25 years, I focused on my own work and did not think about politics. But, in the remaining days, my aim is to serve the people," he added.

The party promised to set up industries and IT companies in Tirupparankundram assembly constituency once voted to power. Seamless drinking water will also be supplied to all the wards in the constituency. Removal of encroachments from waterbodies was one of the main priorities of the party, he said.

Mr. Hassan said that an MNM candidate from Madurai was attacked by competing contestants from other parties. "Unlike the DMK and the AIADMK which follow rowdyism, the MNM will be open for legal route against this attack," he said.

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi also campaigned along with Mr. Hassan at Bethaniapuram and Arapalayam.