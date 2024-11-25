 />

DMK, AIADMK cannot win without allies’ support: CPI(M)

Published - November 25, 2024 12:42 am IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan addressed 24th district conference in Madurai on Sunday.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan addressed 24th district conference in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The DMK or the AIADMK cannot win elections without the support of allies. Yet, they have taken a position not to share power, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons on the occasion of the party’s 24th Madurai district conference on Sunday, Mr. Balakrishnan said, “Though I am sure that bigger parties cannot win elections without allying with smaller parties, I cannot point out the exact reason for their hesitancy in sharing power.”

On whether the CPI(M) agreed with the VCK’s opinion, favouring power-sharing, he said that the Marxists had a different understanding on the subject as they did not consider the posts of an MLA or MP as recognition. Instead, the party was keen on aligning with those sharing similar ideologies, he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Mr. Balakrishnan said that while the party vehemently opposed “freebies” in Tamil Nadu and schemes such as the ₹1,000 monthly aid to women, it won in Maharashtra on the promise of providing ₹1,500 a month for women.

He further said that with the Parliamentary session approaching, “secular parties” had decided to oppose the BJP’s ‘One nation, One election’ proposal. “It is worrying to encounter a situation where we are set to celebrate the 75th Constitution Day, but the actions of the BJP are directly inflicting danger on the Constitution itself...,” he added.

As for Tamil Nadu, the DMK government, which had completed three years, should introspect on its governance as most of the promises made to people were yet to be fulfilled, he said, adding: “Though we appreciate the welfare measures, those alone are not enough to resolve people’s issues...”

Workers’ union

As the Samsung workers’ union was still not registered by the State government, there arises a question whether it acceded to the request of the corporate company, he further said.

On the sidelines of the event, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said he had written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to change the date of the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam, as it was coinciding with the Pongal festival.

Published - November 25, 2024 12:42 am IST

