DMK, AIADMK candidates for Theni announced

March 20, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Thanga Tamilselvan

Thanga Tamilselvan | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

V.T. Narayanasamy

V.T. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: Handout

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has fielded its Theni north district secretary Thanga Tamilselvan from Theni Lok Sabha constituency for the Lok Sabha election.

A three-time MLA from Andipatti Assembly segment on an AIADMK ticket, Mr. Tamilselvam gave up his post in 2001 to help his then party general secretary, Jayalalithaa, to become an MLA. He was suitably rewarded with a Rajya Sabha post in 2002.

However, after the AIADMK split following the demise of Jayalalithaa, he was disqualified as MLA for anti-party activities in 2018. He then became a member of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and unsuccessfully contested from Theni Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

After joining the DMK, he was fielded against AIAMDK’s candidate, O. Panneerselvm from Bodi Assembly constituency in 2021 and lost the election.

AIADMK candidate

Meanwhile, AIADMK has nominated V.T. Narayanasamy, 64, as candidate for the Theni Lok Sabha seat.

A real estate businessman, Mr. Narayanasamy has been a party member since 1982 and is now the Theni East Union secretary. He has participated in many protests and conferences organised by the party.

