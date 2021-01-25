DMDK wants AIADMK to start seat-sharing talks immediately

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday said the AIADMK must immediately initiate seat-sharing talks among its alliance partners.
Stating that the DMDK was still in the same alliance, Ms. Premalatha, without naming the AIADMK, said whoever was leading the alliance should immediately commence seat-sharing talks.
She was talking to reporters after attending a wedding in the family of a party functionary, in Usilampatti on Sunday.
In a veiled threat, she said just because the DMDK continued in the same alliance, those leading the front should not reason that talks could be conducted after the poll schedule for the Assembly is released. “Otherwise it will lead to [unnecessary] delay,” she said.
She was quick to add that whichever alliance the DMDK was part of would win the election and form the next government.
Alleging that all parties in Tamil Nadu were using money power to pull crowd for their meetings, she said the DMDK was the only one that had a strong cadre base, assembling for their love for party founder Vijayakant.
Ms. Premalatha said the party had completed election preparatory works and had appointed persons in-charge of regions, districts and Assembly constituencies.
“We have kept booth committees ready for all the 234 Assembly constituencies. Even if the election date is announced tomorrow, the DMDK is ready to face it,” she said.
