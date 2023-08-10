HamberMenu
DMDK stage demo demanding ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ for all women

August 10, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam cadre staging demonstration in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam cadre staging demonstration in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) cadre organised demonstration here on Thursday demanding ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ of ₹1,000 a month for all women and not only for ‘eligible women’ as being stipulated by the Tamil Nadu Government.

 The protesting DMDK functionaries said the ruling DMK, which had promised in its election manifesto for Assembly polls 2021 of giving monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to all women, had comfortably altered its own promise as assistance to only “eligible women” besides laying down several conditions, which could not be accepted.

 The Stalin-led government, as promised, should give ₹1,000 to all women family heads of Tamil Nadu, they said.

 The protestors, while criticising the Tamil Nadu Government for failing to get its due share of Cauvery water, said the Karnataka Government should release the water to Tamil Nadu as the ‘Delta farmers’ were waiting for water to save their standing paddy crop.

 They condemned the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited for expanding its mining activities by acquiring more cultivable lands.

 In the agitation organised at Vannarpet, Tirunelveli city district secretary S.K. Shanmugavel presided over and party functionaries from various parts of Tirunelveli district participated.

 Similar agitations were organized in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.

