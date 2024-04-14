DMDK promises total ban on Chinese cigarette lighters to protect match industry

April 14, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant has promised to bring a total ban on import of cheap cigarette lighters from China to protect the match industry of Sivakasi.

Campaigning for the party candidate for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and her son V. Vijayaprabhakaran, here on Sunday, she pointed to a section of match industry having gone on a strike till April 22 owing to poor take off of match boxes due to competition from imported cigarette lighters.

“When Mr. Vijayaprabhakaran is elected, he would raise this issue in the Parliament and bring a total ban on import of lighters,” she said.

Ms. Premalatha said that Mr. Vijayaprabhakaran was young, but was a skillful person. “He is a well-educated and disciplined youth who can speak many languages. He would speak for you in the Parliament,” she said.

Efforts would be taken to modernise the fireworks units.

Immediately after the party candidate is elected, Ms. Premalatha, said that her family would distribute ₹10,000 each to 60 women every year as part of ‘Penngal Nattin Kanngal” scheme.

Besides, free NEET coaching centres, free tailoring classes and free computer training classes would be conducted in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

“Free sewing machines would be given to the trained persons to ensure employment to youth for making them economically independent,” she said.

Mr. Vijayaprabhakaran has come forward to contest the election to fulfill his father’s dream of serving the people.

“People who regret for having not able to make Vijayakant the Chief Minister, need not worry. They can make up by electing his son by voting for ‘nagara’,” she said.

