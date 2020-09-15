‘DMDK opposes NEET’

THOOTHUKUDI

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam will make clear its stance on ensuing Assembly polls in next January after the party’s general and executive councils meet in December this year, party’s propaganda secretary L.K. Sudhish has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Sudhish, who was here to attend various party functions organised in connection with its foundation day, said the DMDK would convene its general and executive councils in December this year to discuss the party affairs including the ensuing Assembly polls scheduled to be held in next May.

Based on the deliberations to be taken place in these meetings and considering the sentiments of the party office-bearers, the party would take its final call on forging electoral alliance for the poll.

Mr. Sudhish said the DMDK had initially supported the NEET as it was then projected that the new selection process would ensure the admission of highly talented students to field of medicine.

However, the absence of uniform nationwide curriculum in Plus Two had compelled the DMDK to revisit its earlier decision and hence the party was opposing the NEET now.

He said the New Education Policy that favours three-language formula was good for the country as the Tamil youths could transcend the geographical boundaries of the State to fetch enviable jobs in other States.

“While classic Tamil should be protected in every possible fashion, the youths should be given chance to learn as many languages. The language barrier should be broken to enable our youths for getting good employment opportunities in other States. The New Education Policy will address this problem,” Mr. Sudhish said.