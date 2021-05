05 May 2021 20:08 IST

S. Mujibur Rahman, State labour wing treasurer of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Mr. Rahman, who has been with the party since its inception, was in charge of the party district unit. He was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago for treatment.

Advertising

Advertising