DLSA offers telephonic counselling

MADURAI

In an attempt to ensure that women, children and elderly people have access to mental health care during the lockdown, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Madurai, is offering free telephonic counselling.

DLSA secretary V. Deepa said women who faced domestic violence could file their grievances over the phone, and mental health experts would immediately offer counselling to them. “Similarly, children and the elderly can also lodge their grievances. Counselling sessions will be held for them and necessary legal action will also be taken against the offenders,” she said.

Along with the DLSA, One Stop Centre and District Child Protection Unit are offering counselling to women and children.

Ms. Deepa said based on the directive of Principal District Judge A. Naseema Banu, a Whatsapp group comprising officials from these wings had been formed to offer counselling.

People could contact 9488237478/ 9486229149/ 9942656138/ 8300009991/ 8300071495 or 8300006625 for support.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar Principal District Judge A. Muthusaratha has asked people to seek help from Virudhunagar DLSA secretary K. Mariappan through Whatsapp number 8754200202 for crimes against women and children.

The One Stop Centre emergency number is 9994605844. They can reach the Government Children’s Home over 6380272960; District Child Protection Officer 9842835483, and police 9498104133 or 98433-90119.