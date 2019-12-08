DK, DMK divided people as Dravidians, Aryans: Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday charged that the Dravidar Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam floated a “false theory” that south Indians, who were Dravidians, were different from Aryans of the north India.

Addressing a function organised to celebrate his 80th birthday by Virat Hindustan Sangam (VHS) in Madurai, he said a recent study had claimed that the DNA of all Indians were the same. “The DNA of Brahmins, the Scheduled Castes or Kshatriyas was not different. We are all one. We should not be divided on the basis of caste,” he said.

The Dravidian movement had only propagated a theory to divide the country, he claimed and added that the BJP government at the Centre was in the process of rewriting history so that youngsters knew their history. “The attitude of the Indians was that of a slave because of the British theory. We can have self-confidence only if we knew the true history,” he said.

Stating that it was wrong to identify someone with a particular caste due to his birth, he said only the occupation determined caste. Even the forefathers of Christians and Muslims of the country followed Hinduism, he said. The south Indian languages, including Tamil, had the influence of Sanskrit, he claimed, adding that if India was united it could become a world power.

His proposal to name Madurai airport after freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar was waiting for the consent from the State government, he said.

V.S. Chandralekha, State president of the VHS, also spoke.