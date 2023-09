September 26, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MADURAI

The Department of Posts will conduct a divisional level dak adalat to redress the grievances of the postal customers. The dak adalat will be held at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Virudhunagar Division at the Virudhunagar Head Post Office premises in Virudhunagar on September 29 at 4 p.m., according to a press statement issued by the Department of Posts.