Divisional level dak adalat to be held in Virudhunagar on December 20

December 10, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Department of Posts will conduct a divisional-level dak adalat at the office of the Superintendent of Post Offices, Virudhunagar Division in Virudhunagar at 11 a.m. on December 20. Postal customers having grievances may send their complaints on or before December 19.

The purpose of the meeting is to bring the grievance to the notice of the department in order to settle the issues. All types of grievances related to postal services like mails, counter services, money orders, savings bank, postal life insurance will be entertained. Any suggestions to improve the services are also invited. The customers can attend the dak adalat in person on December 20 at the office of the Superintendent of Post Offices, Virudhunagar Division, said a press release.