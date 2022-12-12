  1. EPaper
Divisional-level dak adalat in Madurai on December 21

December 12, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will conduct a Divisional-level dak adalat at the office of the Senior-Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, at 11 a.m. on December 21.

The dak adalat will hear grievances of postal customers and redress them. Customers can send their complaints to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, by 6 p.m. on December 19.

The complaint should contain full details of date and time of posting, addresses of the sender and the addressee with phone number, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for money order, value payable post, registered, insured and speed post articles.

Complaints on savings schemes and postal life insurance should have account number, postal life insurance policy number and full address of the depositor/insured, name of the post office, details of recovery and any reference from the postal department.

Complaints should be sent through ordinary or registered post, with ‘DAK ADALAT’ superscribed on the cover, according to a press release.

