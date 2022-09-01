‘Division Bench order, HR&CE circular on Tiruchendur temple not legally sustainable’

ADVERTISEMENT

A Full Bench of the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) has ruled that the set of directions issued by a Division Bench in 2018 pertaining to the maintenance of Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district and the subsequent circular issued by the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department are not legally sustainable.

The Bench comprising Justices P.N. Prakash, G.R. Swaminathan and M. Nirmal Kumar held that the main prayer of the petition on which the Division Bench order was passed was introduction of biometric devices to record the entry of staff appointed by the department. This was a service matter.

The Thirisuthanthirars were to be directly affected by the outcome. However, they were not impleaded as parties and were not heard. The violation of principles of natural justice was apparent and any order that was violative of the principles of natural justice was a nullity in law, the judges said.

The judges observed that having disposed of the petition in 2018, the Division Bench could not have listed it on subsequent occasions in violation of the roster. The scope of the petition could not have been enlarged and further directions issued. A vacation court must hear only urgent matters. Allowing the same at the admission stage itself was clearly improper.

The court held that the circular issued by the HR&CE Department was not legally sustainable. The writ petition had now been dismissed as not maintainable and the directions had been nullified. When the foundation itself had been undermined, the superstructure could not independently stand, the court said.

The judges made it clear that they were not giving any clean chit to the Thirisuthanthirars nor had they gone into the merits of the matter. They had interfered with the circular for technical reasons. It was open to the HR&CE Commissioner to pass an order afresh in accordance with law.