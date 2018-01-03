Traffic diversion from today

The police have announced diversion of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and light vehicles proceeding from North Veli Street towards Goripalayam junction from Wednesday.

The diversion for five days has been implemented to enable the Corporation to take up maintenance of drainage pipeline on Palam Station Road.

A statement said that two-wheelers, three-wheelers and light vehicles bound for Goripalayam Junction and Sellur from Yanaikkal Junction should take a diversion on North Veli Street at Simmakkal bus stop and go via Thaikkal Street, Tirumalairayar Padithurai, MGR high level bridge and Palam Station Road to reach Goripalayam Junction and Panagal Road.