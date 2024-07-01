ADVERTISEMENT

Diversion of vehicles around Goripalayam junction begins in Madurai

Published - July 01, 2024 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The diversions were made to facilitate construction of a bridge between Tamukkam and Goripalayam; there were initial hiccups as many vehicle users were caught unawares about the new traffic arrangements

The Hindu Bureau

After vehicles started to pile up as drivers of heavy vehicles found it difficult to negotiate a sharp turn towards the narrow E2E2 Road from Palam Station Road, Madurai City Traffic police was forced to allow vehicles proceeding towards Anna Bus Stand to go through Goripalayam junction on Monday. . | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Implementation of major diversion of vehicles around Goripalayam junction in Madurai City began on Monday morning in order to facilitate construction of the bridge between Tamukkam and Goripalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

After having seen a trial run of the diversion, Madurai City Police had announced the diversions, which are likely to continue for at least six months. But they have assured that changes in the diversion plan would be altered as and when required.

On day one, while the diversion took off with initial hiccups as many vehicle users were caught unawares about the new traffic arrangements. Vehicular traffic started to pile up on Palam Station Road as police diverted all the vehicles proceeding towards Government Rajaji Hospital, Tamukkam, New Natham Road, Alagarkoil Road and MGR Bus Stand towards E2E2 Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the Corporation had taken up patch works and the city police had removed the encroachments on the road along Pandalgudi Channel, the narrow width of the road posed difficulty for vehicles with longer chasiss thus slowing down the movement of vehicles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As vehicles started to get piled up on the road, the police had to allow all vehicles proceeding towards GRH and Anna Bus Stand to proceed through Goripalayam junction.

“This is a temporary arrangement made till further announcement. Based on the location of work the Highways Department officials are going to take up on the Tamukkam-Goripalayam junction stretch, the arrangement would continue or diversion of vehicles will be taken up,” Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic D. Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that a huge notice board had been put up at Palam Station Road to inform vehicle users about the route for which the diversion is being done. “Besides, public address system too has been employed to make announcements to those who were proceeding towards Tamukkam to take up the E2E2 Road and others proceeding towards Anna Bus Stand to proceed straight ahead towards Goripalayam junction,” he added.

This unplanned arrangements also saw vehicles queuing up on Panangal Road near Tiruvalluvar statue junction.

The Deputy Commissioner said that three Inspectors of Police (Traffic) and about 40 additional police constables were deployed to regulate the diversions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US