Diversion of vehicles around Goripalayam junction begins in Madurai

Implementation of major diversion of vehicles around Goripalayam junction in Madurai City began on Monday morning in order to facilitate construction of the bridge between Tamukkam and Goripalayam.

After having seen a trial run of the diversion, Madurai City Police had announced the diversions, which are likely to continue for at least six months. But they have assured that changes in the diversion plan would be altered as and when required.

On day one, while the diversion took off with initial hiccups as many vehicle users were caught unawares about the new traffic arrangements. Vehicular traffic started to pile up on Palam Station Road as police diverted all the vehicles proceeding towards Government Rajaji Hospital, Tamukkam, New Natham Road, Alagarkoil Road and MGR Bus Stand towards E2E2 Road.

Though the Corporation had taken up patch works and the city police had removed the encroachments on the road along Pandalgudi Channel, the narrow width of the road posed difficulty for vehicles with longer chasiss thus slowing down the movement of vehicles.

As vehicles started to get piled up on the road, the police had to allow all vehicles proceeding towards GRH and Anna Bus Stand to proceed through Goripalayam junction.

“This is a temporary arrangement made till further announcement. Based on the location of work the Highways Department officials are going to take up on the Tamukkam-Goripalayam junction stretch, the arrangement would continue or diversion of vehicles will be taken up,” Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic D. Kumar said.

He said that a huge notice board had been put up at Palam Station Road to inform vehicle users about the route for which the diversion is being done. “Besides, public address system too has been employed to make announcements to those who were proceeding towards Tamukkam to take up the E2E2 Road and others proceeding towards Anna Bus Stand to proceed straight ahead towards Goripalayam junction,” he added.

This unplanned arrangements also saw vehicles queuing up on Panangal Road near Tiruvalluvar statue junction.

The Deputy Commissioner said that three Inspectors of Police (Traffic) and about 40 additional police constables were deployed to regulate the diversions.

