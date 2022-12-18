Diversion of traffic from West Veli Street begins

December 18, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City Traffic police on Sunday began diversion of vehicles proceeding on West Veli Street towards Periyar bus stand between Sambanthamoorthy Street junction and Netaji Road junction.

The trial being done on Sunday when fewer vehicles were plying helped the police for smooth diversion without any major congestion.

Consequently, vehicles carrying passengers to railway junction have to go upto Town Hall Road and take a right turn to reach the junction at the signal.

Similarly, vehicles can also go upto Kattabomman statue junction and go around the statue roundabout to reach the railway junction. The police have barricaded the area to ensure safe turning of vehicles in the busy junction.

“Very soon the concrete wall in the middle of the West Veli Street between Town Hall Road and entrance of railway junction would be demolished,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), S. Arumugasamy.

The diversion has been taken up in view of more vehicles entering Kattabomman junction from Periyar bus stand when the underground parking facility would be opened.

“We have got 13 road taking off from the roads around Periyar bus stand with some 650 metres. This is causing a lot of traffic congestion as vehicles from all areas were moving on the West Veli Street. The separation of vehicles from opposite direction would help in decongestion in a major way,” he added.

Besides putting up barricades and signages at all diversion points, traffic police personnel have been deputed to guide the drivers.

Buses would stop near Town Hall Road so that passengers going towards railway station can reach it in the shortest possible distance.

The new system of traffic has also put into use wider roads like West Marret Street, Goods Shed Road and Sambanthamoorthy Road to better use. The roads were mostly used for haphazard parking. “Now, the traffic is fully regulated,” Mr. Arumugasamy said.

However, the bad condition of the road on West Marret Street and the location of a public convenience is creating difficulty in negotiating a left turn from West Veli Street.

Traffic signalling system at Periyar junction would also be altered to suit the new traffic flow.

“When hundreds of vehicles come out from the underground parking lot closure to the exit of buses from Periyar bus stand, the new system would help in smooth flow of those vehicles towards Netaji Road and West Veli Street,” the DCP said.

Diversion of vehicles through West Veli Street was in force for sometime few years back.