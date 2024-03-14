ADVERTISEMENT

Diversion of Sengottai-Mayiladuthurai train today

March 14, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced diversion of Train No. 16848 Sengottai - Mayiladuthurai Express, scheduled to leave Sengottai on Friday, via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchi.

A statement said consequent to the diversion, the train would skip stoppages at Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikkanal Road, Dindigul, Vaiyampatti and Manapparai. The train would arrive at Tiruchi 25 minutes late.

The diversion was to facilitate the work of electrical line crossing between  Kulathur and Samudram railway stations in Dindigul-Tiruchi section between 10.40 a.m. and 2.40 p.m., the statement added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US