Diversion of mofussil buses from August 17 in Cumbum has been announced to facilitate development works in the Cumbum municipal bus stand. A statement said that all mofussil buses would not enter the bus stand and instead would go via Amaravathi theatre and Mariamman temple. However, town buses would enter the bus stand as usual. Hence, passengers bound to Kumuli, Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi and Coimbatore should make use of the bus stop near Mariamman temple.