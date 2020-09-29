Districts see more discharges

A total of 96 people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Madurai district rose to 16,540. None of the cases were imported, according to the State Health bulletin. With 50 persons discharged from the district’s COVID-19 treatment facilities, the total number of discharged rose to 15,409.

The total number of active cases on Tuesday was 742 and with two people succumbing to the virus, the death toll rose to 389.

Virudhunagar

district registered 36 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 14,395. However, after the discharge of 29 patients, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 13,886. After the death of 210 patients till date, the number of active cases stood at 299.

Theni

Theni had 64 fresh cases with which the tally moved to 14,825. There were 53 discharges from the hospital. The number of active cases was 538 and till date the number of people who have succumbed to the infection was 177.

Dindigul

Dindigul accounted for 34 new cases taking the tally to 8,822. There were 29 discharges from the hospitals. Active cases in the district stood at 489 and deaths till date was 161.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram had 22 new cases and the total number of people infected was 5,530. There were 26 discharges from the hospitals and 150 active cases. So far, 119 people have succumbed to the virus.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga saw 36 new cases with the tally moving up to 5,145. There were 38 discharges and 261 people were undergoing treatment. The virus had claimed 121 lives in the district till date, according to the state medical bulletin.

Southern districts

Even as COVID-19 cases in the four southern districts near the 46,000 mark, these districts have so far treated 42,444 patients and lost 680 patients.

Thoothukudi district, which has so far recorded 13,360 patients till Tuesday, added 43 new cases while discharging 72 cases. Even as 563 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals, a patient died of the viral infection to take the total fatality to 122.

Tirunelveli, stands second in the list of total infections with 12,645 cases till Tuesday. The district added 127 patients to take the number of active cases to 882 even as 101 patients were discharged from hospitals. The district’s fatality touched 200 on Tuesday with the loss of one more patient.

The district of Kanniyakumari recorded 97 new patients that moved the tally to 12,610 even as 882 patients are undergoing treatment and 204 patients were discharged from hospitals. The district also lost one more patient to the viral infection to take the fatality to 221.

Tenkasi’s infection tally moved up to 7,283 with the addition of 68 new patients. While 62 patients were discharged from the hospitals, 447 patients are under treatment. The district’s fatality stood at 137 after the death of a patient.