Districts geared up to tackle night curfew, lockdown

Collectors and SPs jointly announce plan of action

Madurai

The Collectors and Superintendents of Police in the southern districts have jointly announced the "plan of action" ahead of the stricter restrictions in view of the rising COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

The State government had imposed night curfew and also total lockdown on Sunday in a bid to contain the spread of the virus, which is gaining fast pace in many districts in Tamil Nadu.

Sivaganga Collector P Madhusudan Reddy and SP M. Rajarajan said that the government had laid certain guidelines for vehicle movement for select categories, including those requiring medical attention and media persons among others.

The curfew, which would be in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., should be strictly enforced by the personnel. He appealed to the public to cooperate and fight the virus. The public places, such as markets and restaurants, shall have only 50 % of capacity. Marriage hall owners have already been briefed about the need for physical distancing of the guests. Any negligence would be viewed seriously and the premises sealed, if warranted.

In Ramanathapuram, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and SP E. Karthik told reporters that the beaches in the district would be out of bounds for the public. Similarly, pilgrims or tourists travelling in private cabs should not travel during the curfew hours.

Strict compliance alone would ensure the official machinery to fight the virus, they said and added that public can contact 7708711334, 7708292732, 7708357835 and 7708925833 round-the-clock for any COVID-19 related information or emergencies.

Theni Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the Covid Care Centres in the district with the Health department officials and took stock of the number of beds available. He told reporters that the Theni Government Medical College Hospital can test up to 3000 swab samples daily.

The GH here can accommodate 450 inpatients in the isolation ward. Similarly, across the district too, the GH in Bodi has 40 beds exclusively for COVID-19 patients. The Covid Care Centre established at the Government Engineering College (Bodi) has 450 beds. In Thappukundu Housing Board constructed facility, 125 beds have been established. The Cumbum and Periyakulam Government Hospitals can take in 20 and 100 patients.

The Collector also said that there were 46 containment zones declared in the district and appealed to the residents to remain indoors until the patients in the zones tested negative. The shandies and other commercial buildings in the town and municipal limits would be under strict surveillance. The officials have been told to register cases against violators under the Disaster Management Act and Indian Epidemic Act.

TNSTC officials said that long distance operations would start as early as 7 a.m. and urged the commuters to wear face masks without fail.