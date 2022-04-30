District Science Centre will get an aquarium

Minister for Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan hands over welfare aid to a beneficiary at the Veterinary College and Research Institute in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Laxmi Arun

The District Science Centre here, which is a major attraction for children, is all set to add one more feather to its cap as an aquarium would be established on the premises soon.

“The aquarium with colourful fishes will be established on the District Science Centre premises on an outlay of ₹5 crore as announced in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly recently,” said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan on Saturday.

The Minister was at the Veterinary College and Research Institute at Ramaiyanpatti on Tirunelveli outskirts to distribute welfare measures to beneficiaries.

Speaking to reporters after the function, Mr. Radhakrishnan said dairy farmers and rural women had been trained in rearing sheep, goat and chicken, all native breeds to augment their income.

He said the distribution of goat, sheep and the country chicken by the State Government to the rural poor women under the National Agriculture Development Programme would transform their lives.

When asked about non-allocation of funds for upgrading the Tharuvaikulam fish landing centre into a full-fledged fishing harbor to berth mechanized boats, Mr. Radhakrishnan said ₹1 crore had been sanctioned for conducting feasibility study in Uvari in Tirunelveli district and Tharuvaikulam near Thoothukudi where the State Government had proposed to construct fishing harbours.

Once getting favourable reports, the government would release sufficient funds for establishing fishing harbours in these places.

On the suspension of interview for the post of junior assistants in a few districts, the Minister replied that the selection process had been put on hold ‘to make the exercise more transparent’.

Collector V. Vishnu, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab were present.