District Science Centre closed

Tirunelveli

16 April 2021 20:02 IST

The District Science Centre will remain closed till May 15 in view of COVID-19.

Since the District Science Centre receives good number of visitors everyday, the facility was closed on Friday in the wake of the pandemic.

“The District Science Centre will remain closed till May 15 and the possibilities of reopening the DSC will be explored in mid-May after taking into consideration COVID-19 situation then,” said the DSC authorities.

Vaccination for 150 railway staff and their families was conducted in Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Friday.

As the complaints pertaining to shortage of vaccines have started cropping up in the district, Collector V. Vishnu said the sudden surge in demand resulted in “some problem in supply” which would get rectified on Saturday (April 17).

“Following the second wave, the number of people opting for vaccine has increased manifold over the past two days. Over 6,000 persons have received the vaccine in the past three days. With the demand for vaccines going up suddenly, we’ve made adequate arrangements for tiding over the situation. We’re getting the fresh arrival of vaccines on Saturday,” Mr. Vishnu said.