District Monitoring Officer conducts inspection in Madurai

January 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District Monitoring Officer B. Chandramohan reviewing the functioning of a readymade garments manufacturing unit at Kovilpappakudi in Madurai on Friday.

District Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan along with Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspected various places in the city on Friday.

Accompanied by Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, the officials inspected maintenance works of a park taken up under Smart Cities Mission at Obula Padithurai along Vaigai river. City Engineer S. Arasu was present.

The officials also paid a visit to Arittapatti, which was recently declared as the State’s first Biodiversity Heritage Site.

Later, at Kovilpappakudi village panchayat in Madurai South Panchayat Union, the officials reviewed the functioning of a ready-made garments manufacturing unit and a laundry unit set up under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission and a Primary Healthcare Centre.

