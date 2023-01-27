HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District Monitoring Officer conducts inspection in Madurai

January 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
District Monitoring Officer B. Chandramohan reviewing the functioning of a readymade garments manufacturing unit at Kovilpappakudi in Madurai on Friday.

District Monitoring Officer B. Chandramohan reviewing the functioning of a readymade garments manufacturing unit at Kovilpappakudi in Madurai on Friday.

District Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan along with Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspected various places in the city on Friday.

Accompanied by Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, the officials inspected maintenance works of a park taken up under Smart Cities Mission at Obula Padithurai along Vaigai river. City Engineer S. Arasu was present.

The officials also paid a visit to Arittapatti, which was recently declared as the State’s first Biodiversity Heritage Site.

Later, at Kovilpappakudi village panchayat in Madurai South Panchayat Union, the officials reviewed the functioning of a ready-made garments manufacturing unit and a laundry unit set up under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission and a Primary Healthcare Centre.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.