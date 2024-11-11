District-level sports competition held for differently abled

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday inaugurated a district-level sports competition for differently abled persons at Anna stadium in Tirunelveli.

In order to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, the Tamil Nadu government is organising a State-level competition for differently abled individuals. As part of the State-level selection process, a district-level competition was held in the city. The top two performers would be eligible for the State-level competition.

Various events were conducted for differently abled students, including 50 metre, 100 metre, 200 metre running, long jump, short put and discus throw for visually impaired students. For hearing impaired students events such as running, short put, and 4x100 metre relay were held. Additionally various competitions were organised for students with special needs and spastic children.

S. Sivasankaran, District Differently Abled District Officer, and Selva Revathy, District Sports Officer, were present at the event.

