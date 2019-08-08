District-level motor accident mediation cells to be inaugurated on Aug 10

Acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) has decided to set up Motor Accident Mediation Cells (MAMC) in all districts for settlement of motor accident claim cases through mediation.

The Supreme Court in the civil appeal of Krishnamoorthy Vs The New India Assurance Company and others recommended to the government to amend the Motor Vehicle Act to include pre-litigation medication by setting up Mediation Accidents Mediation Authority (MAMA) and constitute district-level MAMC.

Citing the Supreme Court order, TNSLSA has asked District Legal Services Authority in all districts in the State to set up MAMC to deal with mediation of pending motor accident cases under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority (NLSA).

Sources here say DLSA has constituted district-level MAMC here and it will be inaugurated on August 10 along with other district-level MAMCs at a State-level conference on ‘Legal services – alternative dispute resolution, past performance and effective implementation in future’ to be held in Puducherry.

The MAMCs in 32 districts in the State will be inaugurated by Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in the presence of Madras High Court Judges Justice Vineeth Kothari, who is Executive Chairman, TNLSA, and Justice S Manikumar, who is Executive Chairman, Puducherry Legal Services Authority. The event will be presided over by Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, the sources say.

DLSA sources here say the MAMC will start functioning in the district on August 10 after the inauguration.

Principal District Judge R Shanmuga Sundaram, who is Chairman of DLSA, will be the chief mediator in the cell. About 740 motor accident claim cases pending before various courts in the district will be referred to MAMC for disposal through mediation. Henceforth, motor accident claim cases can be filed before DLSA and they will be referred to MAMC for settlement, the sources add.