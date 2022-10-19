District Formation Day: Special grievance redressal meet in all government offices in Thoothukudi on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector K. Senthil Raj has instructed the heads of all government departments to keep their offices and their campus clean and plant saplings in view of the ‘District Formation Day’ to be observed on Thursday (October 20).

As the district was carved out from Tirunelveli district on October 20, 1986, all government offices should be cleaned between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday (October 20) and saplings should be planted on the campuses of all government offices.

After the cleaning operation, special grievances redressal meets should be conducted in all government offices between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive petitions from the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These petitions should be disposed of within two weeks so that the petitioners will receive the benefits in the function to be held in November,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The Collector also appealed to the private firms to keep their premises clean and plant saplings to mark the occasion.