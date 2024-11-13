 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District cyber crime police nab 6 men for cheating Madurai man to tune of ₹96.5 lakh

Published - November 13, 2024 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district cybercrime police nabbed six men from Tiruchi and Thanjavur for cheating a Madurai man to the tune of ₹ 96.5 lakh in the name of stock market business.  

According to a press statement, the complainant lured by the people who reached him through WhatsApp to invest amount in stock market for more returns sent more than ₹ 95 lakh to various bank accounts. 

As he learned that it was an online fraud and realised he was cheated, in June 2024 he lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police. 

Police acting on the complaint traced the bank accounts and nabbed six men. ₹38.28 lakh in the bank accounts of the fraudsters were frozen by the police.  

In the investigation, the police learned that through a single bank account they had got ₹ 20 lakh from the complainant. Further sending the amount to different accounts, they had shared among themselves.

Based on the evidence, police arrested five men from Tiruchi - S. Seeni Mohammad of Alwar Street, L. Ibrahim and A. Muhammad Azharudhin of Woraiyur, brothers A. Muhammad Sabir and A, Muhammad Riyaz and man M. Muhammad Marjuk from Ayyampettai in Thajavur.  

After seizing evidence like laptops, mobile phones, ATM cards, among others, they were kept under judicial custody.  

Meanwhile, police have found that the group have cheated people in a similar way in other States like West Bengal, Karnataka and New Delhi.

Published - November 13, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.