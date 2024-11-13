District cyber crime police nab 6 men for cheating Madurai man to tune of ₹96.5 lakh

Madurai district cybercrime police nabbed six men from Tiruchi and Thanjavur for cheating a Madurai man to the tune of ₹ 96.5 lakh in the name of stock market business.

According to a press statement, the complainant lured by the people who reached him through WhatsApp to invest amount in stock market for more returns sent more than ₹ 95 lakh to various bank accounts.

As he learned that it was an online fraud and realised he was cheated, in June 2024 he lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police.

Police acting on the complaint traced the bank accounts and nabbed six men. ₹38.28 lakh in the bank accounts of the fraudsters were frozen by the police.

In the investigation, the police learned that through a single bank account they had got ₹ 20 lakh from the complainant. Further sending the amount to different accounts, they had shared among themselves.

Based on the evidence, police arrested five men from Tiruchi - S. Seeni Mohammad of Alwar Street, L. Ibrahim and A. Muhammad Azharudhin of Woraiyur, brothers A. Muhammad Sabir and A, Muhammad Riyaz and man M. Muhammad Marjuk from Ayyampettai in Thajavur.

After seizing evidence like laptops, mobile phones, ATM cards, among others, they were kept under judicial custody.

Meanwhile, police have found that the group have cheated people in a similar way in other States like West Bengal, Karnataka and New Delhi.