District Congress Committee president booked for intentional insult against PM in Dindigul

December 07, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - DINDIGUL

District Congress Committee president Durai Manikandan has been booked under IPC Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), among other charges, by Dindigul Town North Police Station on Thursday.

Following a complaint from a BJP functionary, Karthik Vinoth, the police have registered the case. It is said that the Congress leader had reportedly made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting held in Begumpur in Dindigul. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.