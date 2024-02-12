District Adi Dravida Welfare Committee member removed

February 12, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Virudhunagar District Adi Dravida Welfare Committee member S.P. Mariappan has been removed from the committee on the charge of assaulting an office assistant.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has ordered his removal following an inquiry conducted by the Personal Assistant (General) to the Collector, which proved the accusation against him.

The inquiry revealed that Mariappan had hit the office assistant with a footwear and conducted himself in a disrespectful manner during office hours. Besides, he had threatened the office assistant with dire consequences.

The inquiry also revealed that Mariappan had been relieved from the same post in the past following various complaints and cases. Further, it found that he had been inspecting Adi Dravida hostels and threatening the wardens and other staff members in a disrespectful manner.

