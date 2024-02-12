ADVERTISEMENT

District Adi Dravida Welfare Committee member removed

February 12, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Virudhunagar District Adi Dravida Welfare Committee member S.P. Mariappan has been removed from the committee on the charge of assaulting an office assistant.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has ordered his removal following an inquiry conducted by the Personal Assistant (General) to the Collector, which proved the accusation against him.

The inquiry revealed that Mariappan had hit the office assistant with a footwear and conducted himself in a disrespectful manner during office hours. Besides, he had threatened the office assistant with dire consequences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The inquiry also revealed that Mariappan had been relieved from the same post in the past following various complaints and cases. Further, it found that he had been inspecting Adi Dravida hostels and threatening the wardens and other staff members in a disrespectful manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US