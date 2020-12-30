Distribution of tokens for Pongal gift hampers should be done by govt. staff: DMK

Tirunelveli

30 December 2020 20:43 IST

A DMK MLA, A. L. S. Lakshmanan, has lodged a complaint with District Collector V. Vishnu that the AIADMK men were distributing tokens to card holders for collecting Pongal gift.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector, Mr. Lakshmanan, who was accompanied by senior party functionaries on Wednesday, stated that the Pongal gift of ₹2,500 and other commodities including rice and sugarcane were announced by the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

However, in many ration shops, the ruling party functionaries had put up boards giving an impression that it was being distributed by the AIADMK. This was unfair and the partymen indulged in misleading the people.

The DMK was not against giving Pongal gift, but only opposed to the manner in which was being implemented, Mr. Lakshmanan said and urged the district administration to be transparent.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said that with elections fast approaching the ruling party was in jitters. By hook or crook, the AIADMK was running behind the people and bent upon getting their votes. “The people have decided and the DMK, upon emerging victorious, would cleanse the administration under the leadership of M. K. Stalin”, he added.

In Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts also, the DMK functionaries complained that tokens were being distributed by the ruling partymen.

The District Supply Officers should sensitise the employees at the ration shops to distribute it directly to the card holders and urged the police to be vigilant.

Collector inspects

Tirunelveli Collector Vishnu visited a ration shop in Thatchanallur and checked the arrangements made for distribution of tokens to card holders. From January 4 to 12, the Pongal gift would be distributed and he appealed to the residents to cooperate with the staff while collecting the hampers.