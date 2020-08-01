Distribution of textbooks bags from Monday

01 August 2020 22:11 IST

Distribution of textbooks and school bags for primary and secondary government school students would begin in the district from Monday by adopting all safety precautions, said District Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan.

He said that schools had been instructed to distribute textbooks for Class 8 students from Monday to Wednesday. Class 7 students will get textbooks and bags from Thursday and Friday. “Books for Classes 6 and 9 would be given only after the completion of the admission process,” he said.

Schools had been instructed to ensure only 20 students were present for every one-hour slab while ensuring six-feet distance from one another and all must wear face masks.

A teacher with Government Primary School in Othakadai said that the management had asked parents to collect the textbooks and bags on behalf of their children. "Since the televised classes are under way, distribution of textbooks will help the students to understand the concepts better,” he said.