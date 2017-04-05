Distribution of smart cards unlikely to meet target

Though Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced that distribution of smart cards will be completed by May, officials here are uncertain about meeting the deadline since only around 4.15% of the required cards have been received so far by the district administration.

Stating that the situation is the same in all other districts, officials said that distribution to all eligible ration cardholders by May would be unlikely, if the State government did not ramp up printing and despatch.

The government had, however, assured that supply of commodities would not be denied for those not having smart cards until the distribution was completely over.

According to officials, the district has around 8.46 lakh ration cardholders, who have successfully linked Aadhaar and mobile numbers to their ration cards. Hence, they are eligible to receive the cards.

However, the district has so far received only 35,149 smart cards, covering 219 fair price shops located in Madurai North taluk alone. “This is just around 30% of the total number of ration cardholders in the taluk. Even the 219 shops have not received the cards for all the ration cards attached to them,” an official said. “We expected another batch of smart cards by Tuesday but it did not arrive. There was no communication in this regard from Chennai,” the official claimed.

Meanwhile, minor issues have been reported in activating the received smart cards in many fair price shops.

“The ration cardholder has received the eight digit passcode. However, when we key in the passcode, the point-of-sale (POS) device is not activating the card,” said an employee of one of the fair price shops.

Acknowledging that there were issues in getting the cards activated, a senior official from the District Supply Office, however, said that they had been rectified.

“We faced problems initially, perhaps because of the increased load on the server since activation requests will be going from across the State. However, there have been no issues for the past two days,” the official added.

Non-linked ration cards

Officials are also uncertain about issuing smart cards to those ration cardholders who are yet to link their Aadhaar and mobile numbers.

For instance, nearly one lakh ration cards in Madurai district alone have been kept in ‘blocked’ status for non-linking of Aadhaar.

Claiming that a majority of them were likely to be bogus, a senior official in the district administration said that even genuine cards could not be ‘unblocked’ now, even if the cardholder linked Aadhaar since the option had been temporarily stopped.

“We feel that the government will announce another cut-off date for this, once the distribution of smart cards to all eligible ration cardholders is over,” the official said.