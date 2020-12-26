Distribution of Pongal gift tokens begins

Tenkasi

26 December 2020 20:02 IST

Given the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Collector G. S. Sameeran has instructed all ration shop outlets to distribute 100 tokens in the forenoon and 100 in the afternoon for the Pongal gift of ₹2,500, rice, sugar and sugarcane to card holders.

In a press release, he said that there were 4,38,515 rice card holders and another 178 card holders residing in the Sri Lankan refugee camp in the district. Instead of the card holders thronging the ration shops, it would be advisable to ensure that the tokens reached the dwellings before December 30.

The district administration has appealed to the card holders not to crowd the ration shops. They should use face masks and maintain physical distancing. The ration shops have been instructed to distribute the hampers well before the deadline.

The officials also said that there was no need for panic as all eligible card holders in the district would get the gift.

Tirunelveli

There was heavy rush in some ration shops in Tirunelveli. A shop at Vannarpettai could not manage the crowd and the salesmen shut the outlet and left the place abruptly, residents said.

According to officials, there are 796 shops in Tirunelveli and peripheries. There were 4,57,098 card holders and another 635 in the Sri Lankan refugee camp.

As the people thronged the shop here, the salesman downed the shutter and left the place fearing action by senior officials. He said that despite repeated pleas to maintain physical distance, none of them heeded to the call. Repeated assurance that none of them would be left out did not convince thge card holders. So, he had no option but to leave the place in a huff after shutting down the shop.

Social activists in the locality said that senior officials should educate the people and post adequate police personnel, which could bring some order during distribution of cash and other Pongal hampers.