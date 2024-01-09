Distribution of Pongal gift hampers in Virudhunagar district from Wednesday

January 09, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers through ration shops in Virudhunagar district will begin on Wednesday. All ration card holders, except State and Central government employees, pensioners, income tax assessees, employees of public sector units and those holding white ration card (sugar) and no commodity ration cards, would get the gift hampers, Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, said in a statement.

The gift hampers contain one kg each of raw rice and sugar, one sugarcane and ₹1,000 in cash.

The Collector said that distribution of tokens for the gift hampers, which began on Sunday, was completed on Tuesday. The distribution of gift hampers would be done continuously till January 14.

The card holders have to authenticate their biometric identity through Point of Sale machine. The details of distribution of the gift hamper would be sent as SMS to the mobile phone of the card holder.

One of the members of the family, whose name is listed in the ration card, can get the gift hamper. However, it would not be given to any person other than the family members.

Complaints regarding distribution of the Pongal gift hampers can be made to the control room set up at the Collectorate over 1967, 04562 252397 and 1800 425 5901 during working hours. Other numbers for lodging (taluk-wise) complaints are Rajapalayam 94450 00357; Srivilliputtur 94450 00358; Watrap 94874 21385; Sivakasi 94450 00359; Sattur 94450 00360; Vembakottai 80726 88856; Virudhunagar 94450 00354; Aruppukottai 94450 00355; Kariapatti 94450 00361; and Tiruchuli 94450 00356.

Since all qualified ration card holders and the inmates of Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camps would be given the gift hampers without any exemption, family card holders are advised to go to the ration shops at the time mentioned in the tokens to avoid crowding, the Collector said.