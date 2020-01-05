Distribution of Pongal gift hampers begins

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers was launched in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts on Sunday.

Each gift hamper contains 1 kg of raw rice, 1 kg of sugar, piece of sugarcane, 20 gm of cashewnut, raisins and five gm of cardamom. A sum of ₹ 1,000 in cash is provided to ration cardholders. In addition, free saris and dhotis are provided.

Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C. Raju inaugurated the distribution at Kazhugumalai and Vanaramutti in Thoothukudi district. Collector Sandeep Nanduri was present. Gift hampers will be distributed to around 4.78 lakh cardholders at a cost of ₹ 50.25 crore in Thoothukudi district.

In Tirunelveli district, Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi inaugurated the distribution of gift hampers at a ration shop at Maharaja Nagar in Palayamkottai. Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish was present. Over 4.56 lakh ration cardholders will get the gift hampers at a cost of ₹ 48.16 crore.

Ms. Rajalakshmi also inaugurated the distribution of gift hampers at a ration shop at Sankarankoil in Tenkasi district. Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Dayalan was present. Around 4.10 lakh cardholders will receive gift hampers in this district.

In Kanniyakumari district, Collector Prashant M. Vadanere inaugurated the distribution at ration shops in Irulappapuram and Vetha Nagar.