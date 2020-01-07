Distribution of Pongal gift hampers begins today

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers to all ‘rice’ category ration cardholders would begin on Thursday and would be completed on Sunday.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, said that the gift hampers would be given to left out family cardholders on Monday.

The packs would contain one kg of rice and sugar each, 20 grams of raisins and cashew nuts each and 5 gm of cardamom, two-feet long piece of sugarcane along with ₹1,000 would be given from Thursday.

In case of misplacement or loss of smart ration cards, anyone member of the family whose name is included in the ration card should produce their Aadhar card. Or they should give the one-time password generated through their registered mobile number and get their gift hamper.

Every ration shop would display the list of cardholders who would be given preference in distribution of gift hampers each day. This will avoid crowding at the ration shops, he added.

Any grievances or complaints with regard to distribution of Pongal gift hamper could be lodged at the round-the-clock control room at the Collectorate over 1077, the Collector added.