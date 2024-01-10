Distribution of Pongal gift hampers begins in southern districts

January 10, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Distribution of ‘Pongal’ gift hampers containing ₹1,000 in cash, one kg each of sugar and raw rice and a sugarcane and free sari and dhoti began in the southern districts on Wednesday.

Any of the members of the beneficiary families can go to the ration shop with the ration card and receive the gift hamper.

In a simple function organised in Panagudi in Tirunelveli district, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated the distribution of the gift hampers in the presence of Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam and chairman of Tirunelveli district panchayat council V.S.R. Jegadish. Mr. Appavu said 4.90 lakh ration cardholders would receive the gift hamper through 796 ration shops in the district.

Moreover, the beneficiaries of ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme would get the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 starting Wednesday onwards.

Mr. Appavu also inaugurated gift hamper distribution at Ambasamudram and Kallidaikurichi after releasing water from Manimuthar dam for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation.

Monitoring Officer for Tirunelveli district Selvaraj visited a few ration shops and inspected the distribution of ‘Pongal’ gift hampers and the quality of sugarcanes being given to the beneficiaries.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi district, 5.26 lakh cardholders will receive ₹ 56.65 crore-worth gift hampers through 960 ration shops. Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy inaugurated the distribution of gift hampers.

Kanniyakumari

A total of 5.74 lakh cardholders of Kanniyakumari district would receive the gift hampers, Collector P.N. Sridhar said.

Monitoring Officer for the district and secretary, Department of Registration and Commercial Taxes Jothi Nirmala Samy inspected the distribution in a few ration shops.

“The gift hampers and free saris and dhotis will be distributed to the beneficiaries before Pongal,” said Ms. Jothi Nirmala.

Tenkasi

In Tenkasi district, gift hampers will be distributed to 4.71 lakh ration cardholders through 658 ration shops. Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran inaugurated the distribution t Thiruvenkatam in the presence of Monitoring Officer Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, Collector Durai. Ravichandran, MP Dhanush M. Kumar and Sankarankoil MLA E. Raja.

