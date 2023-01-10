ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers begins in Madurai district

January 10, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar along with Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth distributes Pongal gift hampers to beneficiaries in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.ASHOK

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Monday inaugurated the distribution of the Pongal gift hampers through Public Distribution Shops (PDS) in Madurai district. He presided over the distribution to the beneficiaries at a ration shop in Armed Reserve Line in Madurai.

Mr Sekhar distributed the gift hampers that included ₹1,000 in cash, one kg rice, one kg sugar and one sugarcane to the beneficiaries at the ration shop. Mayor Indirani Ponvasant was also present during the distribution.

According to a press release, there are 1,389 fair price shops in Madurai district. The Pongal gift hampers worth ₹102.98 crore would be given to 9,30,295 beneficiaries that include family ration card holders. The beneficiaries also include 1,783 cardholders living in Sri Lankan Rehabilitation camps.

In order to streamline the distribution of the Pongal gift hampers, tokens were distributed to the beneficiaries with details of the date and time regarding when to collect the gift hampers.

The Collector said that the quality of the products that are part of the gift hampers are being thoroughly checked and only then distributed to ensure that the beneficiaries received good quality products.

He said the Pongal gift hampers would be distributed at the ration shops till January 13. If the beneficiaries had any grievance, they could contact the Office of the District Supply and Consumer Protection Officer: 0452-2546127.

