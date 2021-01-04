Distribution of Pongal gift hamper, cash begins

Distribution of Pongal gift hamper and assistance of ₹2,500 began in ration shops in the district on Monday.
Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi launched the distribution in the ration shop at Rastha near Maanur in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu and chairman of Tirunelveli District Central Cooperative Bank Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja.
The gift hamper contains raw rice, jiggery, dry grapes, cardamom, cashew, sugarcane and ₹2,500 in cash.
In Tirunelveli district, 4,57,576 cardholders would receive the gift estimated to cost ₹122.03 crore.
In Thoothukudi, 4,92,818 cardholders would receive the gift worth about ₹123 crore. Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju inaugurated the distribution in a ration shop at Kovilpatti.
In Tenkasi district, 4,38,775 families would receive the gift hamper and cash. The distribution was launched in a ration shop by Ms. Rajalakshmi in the presence of Collector G.S. Sameeran.
A total of 5,49,800 families would receive the gift in Kanniyakumari district.
